Major Parties Gear Up for Municipal Elections in Undivided Nizamabad

Nizamabad:With the state election commission issuing the notification for municipal elections, political activity has intensified across the undivided Nizamabad district, with major parties preparing for a keen contest in all civic bodies.

The Congress, BJP, BRS and MIM have begun finalising strategies and candidates for municipal divisions and wards. Congress leaders are confident of securing control of a majority of municipalities, citing improved organisational strength in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts compared to previous elections.

Government advisers P. Sudarshan Reddy and Mohammad Ali Shabbir, along with TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLAs and former MLAs, are playing a key role in steering the Congress campaign. The party is also banking on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to Nizamabad district on February 6 to boost prospects. TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud is closely overseeing the selection of candidates for corporator, mayor and deputy mayor posts.

The BJP, too, is optimistic of improving its performance. The party remains strong in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and had made its presence felt in other municipalities in the previous elections. MP Dharmapuri Arvind and MLAs Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Paidi Rakesh Reddy and K. Venkatramana Reddy are expected to lead the BJP’s campaign, with support from the national and state leadership.

The BRS is also gearing up for the polls, though the party’s political position has weakened after losing power in the state. Despite ruling the state during the previous two municipal election terms, the BRS had not secured control of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. At present, only BRS MLA V. Prashanth Reddy is actively working to strengthen the party’s prospects, particularly in Bheemgal municipality.

The MIM is aiming to secure a sizeable number of seats in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Bodhan, Kamareddy and other municipalities. The party’s state and district leadership have reviewed the situation and are preparing to field candidates in all eight civic bodies in the district.