Major Mishap Averted on NH-44 as Private Travels Bus Crashes Into Acid Tanker

Mahabubnagar: A major accident was narrowly avoided on NH-44 near Macharam in Jadcherla mandal of Mahabubnagar district when a private bus belonging to Jagan Travels rammed into an acid tanker.

The impact caused dense fumes to spread across the area due to the chemicals stored in the tanker. Reacting swiftly, passengers onboard the bus exited safely through the emergency exit, preventing any casualties or injuries.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and began the process of safely draining the hydrofluoric acid from the tanker to avert further danger. Authorities are monitoring the situation and ensuring the area is secured.