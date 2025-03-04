Major fire breaks out near Amberpet flyover

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a godown near the newly opened flyover on Tuesday afternoon triggering panic among the local residents. However, no one was injured.

As thick smoke was billowing out of the premises, a large number of people thronged to spot to enquire about the incident. Curious motorists travelling on the flyover stopped on it to take videos of the fire accident with their smart phones.

Upon receiving a call to the fire control room around 12 noon, officials pressed a fire tender from Musheerabad to the spot to douse the flames. The assistance of fire tenders from nearby stations was also sought to deal with the situation.

Fire department officials took necessary precautionary steps to prevent flames from spreading to other areas while carrying out fire-fighting operation. They said the reasons behind the fire accident would be ascertained only controlling the flames.