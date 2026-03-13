Major Fire Breaks Out in Furniture Shop at Chandanagar

A major fire broke out at a furniture shop in Chandanagar on Friday, triggering panic in the area. Massive flames were seen engulfing the shop, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Locals alerted the fire department after noticing the blaze rapidly spreading inside the store. Firefighters rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details regarding damage or casualties are awaited as firefighting operations continue.