Major Fire At MPDO Office In Mulugu Averted

Warangal: A fire broke out at the Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu district on Sunday, but was brought under control before causing major damage.

The incident occurred around 11 am. A local resident, Chalam, noticed smoke and flames from a window on the upper floor and alerted office staff. The information was passed on to police, and Pasra Sub-Inspector S.K. Tajuddin reached the spot to oversee the response.

Local residents and students from a nearby boys’ hostel joined office staff and police personnel in containing the fire until a fire engine arrived. Officials said the blaze was confined to a store room containing old materials and discarded furniture.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. A detailed examination is under way to ascertain the exact cause.

Police said no important government records or essential documents were damaged in the incident. Officials acknowledged the timely intervention of local residents and students in preventing the spread of the fire.