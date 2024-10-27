Major fire mishap at Hanuman Tekdi in Hyd

Hyderabad: People gathered in large numbers to witness the major fire accident at Hanman Tekdi near Tilak Road on Sunday evening.

A major fire broke out near Pragati Maha Vidyalaya, Hanman Tekdi near Tilak Road, after firecrackers accidentally burst late this evening.

A few people in the neighbourhood became panic witnessing the fire accident. Thick clouds of smoke enveloped the area, leading to breathing problems to some present in the area.

Bombs and some crackers got burst in the fire and the sparks flew in all directions. People feared the buildings in the neighbourhood might also catch fire, increasing the gravity of the accident.

However, no such adverse incident happened. On information, firefighting personnel rushed to the area to douse the flames and begin the rescue operations.

More details awaited.