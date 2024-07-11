Major Breakthrough Expected in Phone-Tapping Case as Prabhakar Rao Plans India Return

HYDERABAD: There is a strong expectation that a major breakthrough in the phone-tapping case is likely soon. This follows an email communication sent by the former SIB chief and prime accused in the case T. Prabhakar Rao to TG police in which he claimed that he was innocent and would shortly return to India and cooperate in the investigation.

It is reported that the state government and the police are serious about making the arrest as the investigation has come to standstill. Prabhakar and I-News MD Sravan Kumar remain elusive.

Reportedly under pressure from TG police and top politicians against his return, Prabhakar, on other hand, has requested the police to organise his questioning through teleconference.

In his mail, Prabhakar states, “I was supposed to come to India on June 26. I had to stay in the US due to ill-health. I am suffering from cancer and heart disease for which I am undergoing medication. I have nothing to do with this case. The allegations against me are totally false. I have not done any illegal activity in my entire service. I am ready to cooperate with the investigation agency and reveal the true facts regarding the allegations if the investigation agency makes arrangements for a teleconference or mail communication.”

He added that he was ready to face trial after he returns to India once his health condition improves.

Prabhakar is acting under directions from experts on international laws, police sources said. Prabhakar is reportedly being pressured by senior politicians and some top police officers who wish to save their heads, sources said.