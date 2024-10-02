Mahila Shakti Canteens to boost women power: Sridhar Babu

WARANGAL: The state government is promoting Mahila Shakti Canteens (MSCs) across the state to empower women in society, said IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Accompanied by district collector Rahul Sharma and superintendent of police Kiran Khare, the minister inaugurated MSCs in Mahadevpur and Kataram mandals in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday. He interacted with the women and tasted various dishes prepared at the canteens.

Sridhar Babu said that Mahila Shakti Canteens will not only be a major milestone in creating jobs for women in rural areas but will also help them achieve economic sustainability and self-reliance.

He emphasised that the women-run canteens will lay the foundation for a rural economic system. By gaining self-employment opportunities, women will be encouraged to produce locally available food materials.

Collector Rahul Sharma added that MSCs will bring major changes to the lives of women in rural areas. He encouraged women to take advantage of the Mahila Shakti programmes and strive for economic growth.