Mahila Morcha To Host Bathukamma At Charminar

Hyderabad:The BJP Mahila Morcha will organise Bathukamma celebrations on Tuesday evening at the Bhagyalaxmi Mandir near Charminar to showcase Telangana’s cultural heritage.

BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao unveiled the festivities poster at the party’s state office in the presence of BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLC Anji Reddy, Mahila Morcha state president Dr Mekala Shilpa Reddy, general secretary Gautam Rao, vice president Bandi Karthik Reddy, Sunitha Reddy and other committee members.



Dr Shilpa Reddy described Bathukamma as a symbol of Telangana’s culture, celebrated over nine days with women offering floral arrangements, music and devotion to Goddess Gowramma. She said the celebrations at Charminar would be organised on a grand scale to showcase the festival’s cultural significance.



Calling on Hindu women to stand united, she asserted their right to celebrate festivals freely and urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to empower women and ensure that festivities are held without restrictions across Telangana.





