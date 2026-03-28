Mahila Congress Slams BJP Over Crimes Against Women

Warangal: Telangana State Mahila Congress president Errabelli Swarna launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the saffron party has become a sanctuary for individuals accused of sexual offences.

Speaking to the media at a press meet held at Congress Bhavan in Hanamkonda on Saturday, she claimed that 44 BJP MPs and MLAs are currently facing charges of rape and harassment, yet continue to enjoy political protection from the party leadership.

Swarna cited several high-profile cases, including the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Unnao rape case, and the recent involvement of a BJP councillor’s son in Goa.

She criticised prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on such incidents despite his public rhetoric on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. She also questioned the lack of action on serious allegations made by senior leader Subramanian Swamy regarding the appointments of certain women ministers.

Accusing the BJP of prioritising power over women’s safety, she said that even in the prime Minister’s constituency, Varanasi, crimes against women have reached alarming levels.

Swarna stated that a national circular had been issued to organise press meets across all districts to expose what she termed the BJP’s anti-women policies.

District Mahila Congress president Neelam Padma and other senior leaders were present at the press meet.