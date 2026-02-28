Mahila Congress Demands Puri's Resignation Over Epstein Links

State Mahila Congress president M. Sunitha Rao questioned why Puri had maintained personal contact with Epstein despite the latter’s conviction in the United States as a paedophile. Citing e‑mails that disclosed meetings between the two, she criticised the Indian government for failing to acknowledge the revelations or initiate action. “It is shameful that the Union minister shows no regret, and we condemn Prime Minister Narendra Modi for retaining such a person in his cabinet,” she said.

Sunitha Rao also demanded the immediate release of Youth Congress activists detained after their protest at the AI summit in Delhi. She announced that a signature campaign calling for Puri’s resignation would continue until March 4. From March 5 to 7, Mahila Congress leaders will wear black, undertake a padayatra, pay respects to Ambedkar and burn an effigy of the Union minister. On March 8, a candlelight rally will be held demanding justice for girls, followed by participation in a national‑level protest to lay siege to Parliament on March 9 and 10.