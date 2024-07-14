Maheswaram will be developed magnificently: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday said the State government would take the responsibility of developing Maheswaram magnificently.



Speaking after distributing ‘Katamaiah Rakshana Kavacham’ safety kits to toddy tappers at an event organized in Abdullapurmet, he said the Rachakonda area, which is more beautiful than Ooty, would develop into a hub for film industry.

At the same time, the Ranga Reddy district would be developed into a magnificent tourist destination in the world. Stating that the State would develop entire Telangana on all fronts, Revanth Reddy said the proposals related to extension of Metro Rail till Hayathnagar have already been prepared

Plans have been chalked out to set up various universities and other industries in the land acquired for Pharma City by the previous BRS regime. The land would also be used for making the area into a hub for medical tourism. Stating that the Goud’s community worked hard for bringing Congress to power, the Chief Minister said the community campaigned in support of Congress during elections stating that the backward classes would get justice only if the Congress wins elections.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress government was committed to protecting the interests of all traditional occupations including the Gouds community and further added that Gouds community were known for bravery and commitment.

During the Congress regime in united Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy ensured fee reimbursement to students benefiting weaker sections. “Our government is committed to taking forward the reimbursement of fees to students,” he said, asking the community members to lay focus on the education of their children and make them grow in their career.

These children must be partners in the reconstruction of Telangana and they should reach such a level of enacting laws and education was the only way to make them rulers of weaker sections.

Revanth Reddy said the State government has no objection to planting palm trees in government lands and added that necessary steps would be taken to plant these trees abutting roads and lake bunds. Necessary instructions would be given to the irrigation department in this regard.

Revanth Reddy asked those sitting in the farmhouse that the Congress constructed the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and Pharma Industry. “Is it not true?” he asked. “You (Opposition) have brought only drugs and ganja,” he said.

People, who said that the Congress has vanished, were now counting how many MLAs remained in their party. The BRS MLAs were extending support to Congress for the overall development of Telangana. “If you try to topple our government, they (BRS MLAs) will support us to strengthen the government. Congress will be in power for the next ten years,” he said, adding that the previous BRS rulers have put Telangana in debt and the Congress government was correcting one by one and moving forward.