Maheshwaram Police Bust Rave Party Organised by Fertiliser Dealers

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Maheshwaram police busted a late-night party on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to reports, women were allegedly made to dance at the event organised for fertiliser dealers. Police said Rockstar Fertilisers owner Saidareddy and Veda Agri Fertilisers dealer Thirupathi Reddy hosted the party at K. Chandra Reddy’s farmhouse in Maheshwaram mandal.

Around 56 fertiliser traders and 20 women reportedly took part in the event. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the farmhouse and seized foreign liquor from the premises.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.