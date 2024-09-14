Mahesh Kumar Goud Assumes TPCC Charge

Hyderabad: B. Mahesh Kumar Goud will take over as the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday, succeeding Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The event will begin with a rally, starting from the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park and concluding at Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC headquarters.

The rally will begin at noon, with party activists and supporters joining Goud. Participants will first pay homage to the Telangana martyrs at Gun Park, in front of the Legislative Assembly. The procession will then head towards Gandhi Bhavan, where Goud is expected to arrive around 2 pm. Following a puja at 2.45 pm, Goud will officially assume the role of TPCC president from Revanth Reddy.

The event will culminate in a public meeting in front of Indira Bhavan, where Goud, Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders will address party workers and supporters. The party high command appointed Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLC< as TPCC president on September 6 in the place of Revanth Reddy, whose three-year tenure as TPCC chief ended on July 7.