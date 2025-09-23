Mahbubnagar: Techie Dies in Road Accident A Day Before New Job

Hyderabad: A day before joining her new job, a software engineer and her brother-in-law died after the car in which they were travelling was hit by another car driven by a doctor from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The accident occurred on national highway (NH-44) at Rajapur in Mahbubnagar district. As the software engineer, Harika was supposed to join her duty at Bangalore on Tuesday, her brother-in-law Ranjith Kumar Reddy was accompanying her till Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad to board a flight to Bangalore.

At the same time, Ranjith Kumar Reddy, a native of Chikepalli village in Wanaparthy district, was supposed to rejoin duty at Gaganpahad on the city suburbs. He went to his in-laws house at Veltoor in Mahbubnagar to attend a ritual on Saturday.

On Monday, both Ranjith Kumar Reddy and Harika were on the way to RGIA from Veltoor. On reaching Rajapur, a car driven by doctor Madhava Reddy hit their car. Jadcherla Rural Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Goud said Madhava Reddy was heading towards Nandyal when he apparently tried to overtake a lorry and in the process allegedly lost control and rammed into the central median before hitting the car driven by Ranjith Kumar Reddy on other side of the road.

Ranjith Kumar Reddy and Harika suffered serious injuries and died, he said. Their car was also damaged due to the speed at which Madhava Reddy’s car hit Ranjith Kumar Reddy’s car. However, Madhava Reddy escaped with injuries in the incident. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kurnool.

The police booked a case under relevant provisions of BNS against Madhava Reddy and took up investigation.