Mahbubnagar Projects: Special Drive to Fast-track Works

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday announced a special drive to fast-track works on the key irrigation projects intended to benefit erstwhile Mahbubnagar and other southern districts by extending the required financial support. He also assured to make the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme (PRLIS) fully operational in the next 30 months.

Reviewing the status of the works in the region, the minister asserted that the state will make full utilisation of its entitlement to river waters without losing a drop. He affirmed that the Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima, and Koilsagar projects will be completed by March 2027.

He said the government was firm on stepping up the pace of the works in progress with specific allocations of Rs.909 crore for Kalwakurthy, Rs.252 crore for Nettempadu, Rs.200 crore for Bhima, and Rs.185 crores for Koilsagar over the next one year.

Facilitating the implementation of these works, he said the government was fast-tracking land acquisition as well as rehabilitation activity (R&R). Quoting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the minister said the land acquisition was given the top priority with an aim to complete it under key projects all over the state by releasing Rs.5,000 crore by June 2 this year.

He accused the BRS of indulging in disinformation on the irrigation projects, comparing their repeated claims to Goebbels-style falsehoods. For the PRLIS, he noted that the BRS secured administrative approval for Rs.35,200 crores but spent only about Rs.27,000 crore by the time of their exit, with a dismal outcome. Only one pump of the scheme was put to operation for hardly one hour in September 2023 without irrigating even one acre effectively.