Mahbubnagar Goddess decorated with Rs. 06.66 crores worth currency notes

Hyderabad: In a unique decoration, the Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple in Mahbubnagar has adorned the deity with currency notes worth Rs 6.66 crore as a part of the annual Navratri celebrations.

The temple in Mahbubnagar’s Brahmanwadi decorated the deity as Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth, with thousands of currency notes, all worth Rs 6,66,66,666. Currency, from Rs 100 all the way to Rs 2,000, was used in the special decoration. Along with the decoration, several bundles of cash were also kept near the idol. The grand celebration is drawing large crowds as devotees marvel at the extravagant offering.