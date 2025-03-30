Mahbubabd to Become Plastic-Free Town: MLA Murali Naik

Warangal: Congress Mahbubabad MLA Dr Bukya Murali Naik, addressing Ugadi festivities organised by Jan Vignana Vedika and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, stressed the importance of preserving traditions, culture, and ensuring a pollution-free future for coming generations.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Dr Murali Naik extended Ugadi greetings to people of Mahbubabad district. “As the sweet sounds of birds fill the air, may we overcome the hatred that divides us and embrace the spirit of humanity. I wish everyone a prosperous and joyful New Year,” he said.

The MLA also called for a shift away from unhealthy consumption habits, urging people to replace synthetic cool drinks with natural beverages and fruits to promote better health, particularly among children. “Currently, the cool drinks available in the market are not made from natural ingredients but synthetic materials, which are causing health problems, especially among young children. It’s time we move away from such harmful practices and adopt healthier alternatives,” he explained.

Highlighting the town’s environmental initiatives, Dr Murali Naik announced efforts to make Mahbubabad a plastic-free town, following a resolution passed at the recent Municipal Council meeting. District and town leaders, former public representatives, and activists were present, all pledging their support for a cleaner and healthier future.

During the celebration, Jan Vignana Vedika also released a pamphlet outlining key community initiatives, as Mahbubabad positions itself as a model for promoting health and environmental sustainability for future generations.