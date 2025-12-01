Mahbubabad Villagers Fall At Woman's Feet Asking Her To Contest Sarpanch Poll

WARANGAL: A highly unusual and emotional scene unfolded in Datla village of Dantalapalli mandal in Mahbubabad district, where villagers and long-time Congress activists knelt and fell at the feet of a woman, pleading with her to contest for the sarpanch post for the good of the village and to protect the party.

The emotional appeal stemmed from a deep internal conflict within the party. After the recent formation of the new Congress government, several BRS leaders defected to the Congress. These newcomers allegedly sidelined the party’s long-time loyal workers and decided to contest the upcoming panchayat elections themselves.

Fearing that these defectors would damage the village’s interests and weaken the base of dedicated Congress members, long-time activists and villagers united behind Ramulamma, the mother of former MPTC member Kommineni Satish, who is well-regarded in the village for his service and loyalty to the party. They believed she was the only candidate who could safeguard both the village and the Congress from the political shifts caused by the new entrants.

The sarpanch post in the village is reserved for the General Woman category this time. Although many viewed Ramulamma as the ideal candidate, she was initially reluctant to contest. Her daughter-in-law, a government employee, was legally barred from running, and despite her son’s persuasion, Ramulamma resisted entering the race.

However, determined villagers and party workers went to her home and made the extraordinary gesture of falling at her feet, emotionally pleading with her to contest for the sarpanch post. Moved by their heartfelt appeals, Ramulamma finally agreed to enter the electoral fray.

Meanwhile, the entire incident was recorded on video and shared on social media, where it has gone viral. The footage of villagers falling at her feet to defend their long-standing political identity has become a major talking point, highlighting the intensity of local politics in the village elections.