Mahbubabad Forest Officials Hold Rallies, Clean-Up Drives For International Day of Forests

WARANGAL: The forest department in Mahbubabad and Gudur Wildlife Management Division observed the International Day of Forests with field activities on Saturday under the supervision of district forest officer Battula Vishal.

The programme aligned with the United Nations theme “Forests & Economies,” highlighting the link between forest conservation and economic sustainability.

Awareness rallies were conducted in Mahbubabad, Gudur and Bayyaram ranges, with forest personnel marching through key areas carrying banners on the economic value of forest resources.

In Gangaram range, officials organised outreach programmes in coordination with schools to educate students on ecological functions of forests and conservation efforts.

A cleanliness drive was carried out at Bheemunipadam Waterfalls in Gudur range, where staff cleared waste from the water body and surrounding areas as part of conservation measures under the Telangana Forest Act, 1967.

Officials also conducted a de-snaring operation titled ‘Catch the Trap’ on the eve of the event, recovering wire snares from forest areas. They said such tools are offences under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and added that anti-poaching patrols would continue.