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Mahbubabad Forest Officials Hold Rallies, Clean-Up Drives For International Day of Forests

Telangana
21 March 2026 7:45 PM IST

Awareness rallies were conducted in Mahbubabad, Gudur and Bayyaram ranges

Mahbubabad Forest Officials Hold Rallies, Clean-Up Drives For International Day of Forests
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Forest officials, under the supervision of DFO Battula Vishal, conduct awareness rallies on forest conservation to mark International Day of Forests in Mahbubabad district on Saturday Forest officials recover a large number of wire snares from deep inside the Gudur range forests in Mahabubabad district on Saturday

WARANGAL: The forest department in Mahbubabad and Gudur Wildlife Management Division observed the International Day of Forests with field activities on Saturday under the supervision of district forest officer Battula Vishal.

The programme aligned with the United Nations theme “Forests & Economies,” highlighting the link between forest conservation and economic sustainability.

Awareness rallies were conducted in Mahbubabad, Gudur and Bayyaram ranges, with forest personnel marching through key areas carrying banners on the economic value of forest resources.

In Gangaram range, officials organised outreach programmes in coordination with schools to educate students on ecological functions of forests and conservation efforts.

A cleanliness drive was carried out at Bheemunipadam Waterfalls in Gudur range, where staff cleared waste from the water body and surrounding areas as part of conservation measures under the Telangana Forest Act, 1967.

Officials also conducted a de-snaring operation titled ‘Catch the Trap’ on the eve of the event, recovering wire snares from forest areas. They said such tools are offences under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and added that anti-poaching patrols would continue.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Mahbubabad gudur Wildlife Management International Day of Forests 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

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