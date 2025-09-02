Mahbubabad College Gets New Building

Hyderabad: A new building for the medical and nursing college in Mahbubabad was inaugurated on Tuesday, following recent complaints from first-year students about the lack of hostel facilities. With the inauguration completed, students have begun moving into the premises in a phased manner.

Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha inaugurated the Rs 186-crore facility and interacted with third-year medical students during the ceremony.

The issue of hostel accommodation had come to the fore last week, when first-year students raised concerns just as their examinations were about to begin on Tuesday. “That issue has now been resolved. Students will be moving into the new building gradually,” said Ajay Goud, president of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association.

Speaking at the event, the health minister said the government had drawn up a comprehensive plan to extend medical services to tribal areas. As part of this, 16 government medical and nursing colleges are being established across the state to ensure accessible healthcare for all.

He added that the nursing colleges would also open up employment avenues for students by equipping them with training in foreign languages such as Japanese.

The minister underlined the need to tackle Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and stressed that Eastern Telangana should be developed into a hub for organ transplantation.