Mahbub College Complains To Governor Against JNTUH

Hyderabad: A team of administrators from Mahbub College led by its president P.L. Srinivas on Monday complained to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma about the alleged delay on part of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad in renewing Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology’s (SVIT) affiliation to the technology university.

Apart from Srinivas, who is also secretary-cum-correspondent of SVIT, Dr Anil Kumar Naresh Yadav and Bhagwat Varanas met the Governor.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, the administrators said that Mahbub College, owing to financial constraints, had entered into a license agreement with Venkata Narayana Educational Society (VNES) in August 2015 to run SVIT, SV PG College and Bolton School. They alleged that VNES president K.V.K. Rao, was misleading JNTUH authorities and influencing them to continue the permission.

They said that the licence of VNES was terminated, following which its members filed a wrong complaint with the police.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Srinivas said, “Innocent staff members of SVIT have been booked. The staff members and students have decided to boycott the college on June 9 and 10 in protest.” He also alleged that K.V.K. Rao was eyeing the precious land of Mahbub College that is located in Secunderabad.

After their complaint, he said, Governor Varma assured the members of Mahbub College that he would direct the authorities concerned and do justice to the 160-year-old society.