Mahatma Phule’s Statue Vandalised, Reinstalled in Warangal

Warangal: At midnight on Saturday, miscreants vandalised a statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at Deshaipet in Warangal city.

Upon noticing this early Sunday morning, various people's organisations, along with leaders of political parties, reached Deshaipet and staged a protest demanding immediate action against those responsible for the act.

They said the destruction of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s statue is an attack on Dalits and weaker sections of people. They alleged that miscreants under the influence of leaders of a certain political party have been behaving rudely and trying to disturb the peace in the region by targeting the weaker sections. "This is not going to be tolerated," they added.

Intezar Gunj inspector M. Shiva Kumar said members of people's organisations approached the police, lodged a complaint against the vandalisation of the statue, and sought immediate action.

The police rushed to the spot to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, locals came forward to reinstall the statue. The police appreciated them and made arrangements for a new statue with their help.

Later, ACP Nandiram Naik inaugurated the new statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and assured locals that the police would intensify the probe and take stringent action against the persons who vandalised the statue.