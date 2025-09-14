Mahatma Gandhi University Playgrounds Unfit to Play

Nalgonda: Students of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) at Anneparthy in Nalgonda district are unable to play their chosen sports despite the presence of a sports complex with grounds for 10 different games, as most facilities are unfit for use.

The university spent nearly ₹4 crore to develop the sports complex on its campus, which also includes an indoor stadium but lacks a tennis court. Spread over 25 acres of the 250-acre campus, the sports complex was built in 2018. However, none of the grounds are fit for practice or play. Facilities include two kho-kho, two kabaddi, two tennis, one hockey, two baseball, two ball badminton, two volleyball, and one football ground. Due to poor maintenance, grass and bushes have overgrown on the grounds, preventing students from using them.

In addition, the university has failed to reimburse students’ travel expenses for inter-university competitions for the past year. Authorities clarified that only the fare for a general train compartment would be reimbursed, even if students paid from their own pockets, though rules require reimbursement for second-class train fares.

A woman student, who travelled in a general bogie to Odisha, fell ill due to unhygienic conditions and was unable to participate in a yoga competition. Speaking anonymously, she said authorities insisted she pay for her travel upfront, and only the cost of a general bogie ticket would be reimbursed. She lamented the lack of support from the university for students representing it in inter-university tournaments.

Ratavath Nandu, an MSc student at University College of Science, said the indoor stadium lacked table tennis and shuttle courts. “How can the outdoor stadium be useful for students when the playgrounds are covered with grass and bushes?” he asked, expressing hope that the poor condition of the facilities would come to the notice of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who is scheduled to attend the university’s fourth convocation at the indoor stadium on Monday.

Another student, Metla Narsimha, said university authorities recently issued a circular banning students from bringing their own books into the main library, a move he called unfair and unprecedented in any other university in the state. Authorities justified the decision by citing the loss of 5,000 books from the central library. Narsimha, however, said the restriction was insulting to students, adding that safeguarding university property, including books, was the responsibility of the administration.