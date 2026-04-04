Maharashtra Youth Arrested In Kamareddy Murder Case

KAMAREDDY: Police have solved a murder case reported in February at the new bus stand in Kamareddy, with the accused arrested and remanded, Additional Superintendent of Police B. Chaitanya Reddy said. The accused, identified as Akash Nagurao Kove of Pangidi village in Arni taluk of Yavatmal district, Maharashtra, allegedly killed a fellow labourer, Srinivas, following a dispute over a mobile phone on February 12 at the bus stand enquiry counter.

Police said the accused assaulted Srinivas on the face and chest during the altercation, resulting in his death. He then fled with the victim’s mobile phone and ₹300 cash.

During investigation, police traced the accused to various locations in Maharashtra. He was later spotted near the Kamareddy railway station and taken into custody before being produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.