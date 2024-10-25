Maharashtra polls: KTR urges Adilabad residents to ask their kin to defeat Congress

ADILABAD: BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday asked the people of Adilabad district to influence their relatives and friends to vote against the Congress in the Assembly elections in bordering Maharashtra to be held on November 20.

He said half the people of Adilabad speak Marathi and have relatives and friends in Maharashtra. Rama Rao asked people of Adilabad to tell their relatives and friends about how the Congress cheated people of Telangana with false promises and guarantees and what would happen to people there if they vote for the Congress.

In his speech, KTR warned police who are allegedly filing false cases against BRS leaders and farmers and harassing them, saying, they will take ‘action’ against such officials in future.

He said they will fight in support of farmers as a Bharatha Rythu Samiti (BRS) and they will intensify their agitation since the Congress is going to complete its one-year soon.

Rama Rao alleged that both the BJP and the Congress are Jhumla parties and that both parties are the same. He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was cheating people in the name of false promises and added people will revolt against the Congress leaders in villages.

Rama Rao threatened to launch agitation against the BJP to mount pressure on local BJP MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh to ensure Rs 8, 800 price for cotton in Telangana on par with Gujarat.

He alleged that Industrialist Gautam Adani is eyeing an Orient Cement factory in Bellampalli Assembly constituency and also closed the Adilabad unit of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) and SCCL like he was trying to establish a cement factory in Ramannapet in Nalgonda ditrict.

Farmers Bhumanna and Janardhan of Adilabad district found fault with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government for failing to fulfil the promises made in the manifesto. It was visible that very few Dhoti-clad farmers participated in the meeting.

Former Minister Jogu Ramanna, MLA Anil Jadhav and Kova Laxmi spoke on the occasion.