Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to Campaign at Sirpur Kagaznagar Today

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address an election meeting in support of BJP candidates contesting the municipal polls at Sirpur Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday.

According to the tour schedule released by Telangana BJP spokesperson N.V. Subash, Fadnavis is expected to arrive at 12.30 pm and address a public meeting at the SPM Grounds at 1 pm. Maharashtra culture minister Ashish Shelar, who is also the election in-charge for the municipal polls in the state, and BJP Telangana state president N. Ramchander Rao will accompany him.

Following the meeting, a roadshow will begin from Lakshminarayan Mandir in Sirpur Kagaznagar, passing through Mukram Chowrasta, Archana Tech Chowrasta, and Venkateswara Talkies Road, before culminating at IB Chowrasta in Mancherial town, Mancherial district.