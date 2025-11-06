Mahankali Division ACP transferred

Hyderabad: Mahankali Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), S Sadaiah was transferred and attached to City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters with immediate effect on administrative grounds, till further orders.

An order to this effect was issued by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday. He said the Gopalapuram Division ACP, P. Subbaiah, will be in-charge of Mahankali division till further orders.

He asked the North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to relieve the Mahankali ACP immediately with instructions to report to CAR headquarters and report compliance. The DCP CAR headquarters and training is requested to intimate the date of reporting of the ACP to the office for record.