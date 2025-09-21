Mahalaya Amavasya observed in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

Nizamabad: Mahalaya Amavasya was observed on Sunday in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, with people conducting Pitri Paksha rituals to pay homage to their ancestors. Most households participated in the observance, offering special prayers and ceremonies.

Families prepared food items favoured by their ancestors and offered them as part of the rituals. Some families also donated rice, vegetables, and homemade goods to priests on the occasion.

In connection with the Pitri Paksha programme, prices of non-vegetarian items like mutton and chicken increased, as large numbers of people thronged wholesale and retail shops to buy them.



