Mahabubnagar: Post Office's Negligence Costs Man Govt Job

Mahabubnagar: A man lost his job after a letter was not delivered on time in Jadcherla. According to the victim and India Post officials, B. Nagaraju, a BSc graduate working at a private firm in Polepally had applied for a subordinate post at the Telangana Power Regulatory Commission and qualified for the interview. There was only one position available, which Nagaraju had secured under the SC quota, with merit.



A speed post was sent to him on September 4, informing him that he needed to attend the interview in Hyderabad on September 27 at 2 p.m. The letter also stated that failure to attend the interview on time would result in disqualification. However, the letter was delivered to him on October 4, after the interview had already taken place.



When Nagaraju approached the officials, he was informed that the job had been given to another candidate because he had missed the interview. Along with his relatives and friends, Nagaraju questioned India Post Assistant Superintendent Ravi Kumar, who explained that the postman had resigned on September 24, and the responsibility of delivering posts had been handed over to another employee, Sardhar. Contrary to claims that the letter was delivered on September 18, it was in fact delivered on October 4. Ravi Kumar stated that action would be taken regarding the issue.

