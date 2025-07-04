 Top
Mahabubabad: Three Burnt Alive in Lorry Collision Fire

Telangana
DC Correspondent
4 July 2025 9:44 AM IST

The crash sparked a fire in one of the lorry cabins, killing the drivers of both vehicles and a cleaner on the spot.

Three people were killed when two lorries collided in the early hours of Friday on the Khammam-Warangal highway near Kudiyathanda, Maripeda on Friday morning. The crash sparked a fire in one of the lorry cabins, killing the drivers of both vehicles and a cleaner on the spot. Another person sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and police arrived to conduct rescue operations. More details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
