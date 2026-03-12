Mahabubabad MP Seeks ORRs, NH Clearances From Gadkari

Warangal: Mahabubabad MP Porika Balaram Naik, accompanied by Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy, met Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a representation seeking approval for several road infrastructure projects in the Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency.

During the meeting, Balaram Naik requested the construction of Outer Ring Roads (ORRs) for Mahabubabad and Dornakal towns, stating that the projects were necessary to ease traffic congestion and improve the movement of goods and passengers.

He also urged the Union minister to clear pending National Highway (NH) proposals and sanction new road development works awaiting central approval.

The MP said improved highway infrastructure would strengthen connectivity between rural areas and urban centres and improve access to markets, healthcare facilities and educational institutions, thereby supporting regional economic growth.

Responding to the requests, Gadkari assured the delegation that the proposals would be examined by the ministry and that further action would be taken in accordance with established procedures.

Balaram Naik later expressed hope that the Union government’s support would help expedite long-pending infrastructure projects in the Mahabubabad region.



