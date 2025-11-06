Mahabubabad AEO in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Twenty-nine-year-old G. Sandeep, an Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) at Anepuram village in Mahabubabad district was caught red-handed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs.10,000 from a complainant for doing official favour.

The bribe was demanded to process the rythu bheema compensation file of the complainant's father, and to forward it to the higher official's for approval. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.10,000 was recovered from the possession of Sandeep.

The ACB officials said Sandeep performed his duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage and added that Sandeep was being arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases in Warangal. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.