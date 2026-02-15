Maha Shivaratri: Ponnam Offers Pattu Vastrams to Lord Bhimeshwara Swamy

Grand Maha Shivaratri celebrations are being held with religious fervour at the famous pilgrimage town of Vemulawada, as thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple and the adjoining Bhimeshwara Swamy shrine for darshan.

State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas visited the temple and performed special prayers. On behalf of the Telangana government, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar presented silk garments to Lord Bhimeshwara Swamy as part of the ceremonial offerings, marking the auspicious occasion.



