Maha Shivaratri: Keesaragutta Temple Witnesses Huge Turnout

Telangana
15 Feb 2026 11:20 AM IST

The endowments department in coordination with the police and revenue departments made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees

The scenic Keesaragutta Temple. (Image: P. Surendra)
Hyderabad: A large number of devotees turned up for the famous Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple atop Keesaragutta on Hyderabad suburbs on the occasion of Mahashivaratri on Sunday.

From morning, devotees thronged the temple to perform special pujas to mark the occasion. The endowments department in coordination with the police and revenue departments made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

The officials put up barricades to ensure a proper queue system facilitating devotees to have darshan of Lord Shiva in a hassle-free manner. Special parking arrangements were also made to avoid traffic chaos near the temple.


