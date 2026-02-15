Maha Shivaratri Draws Devotees at Major Shaivite Shrines

KARIMNAGAR, WARANGAL: Maha Shivaratri celebrations started across major Shaivite shrines in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts, drawing large numbers of devotees on Sunday.

In Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district, devotees queued for kilometres for darshan. Owing to the ongoing Rs 150-crore renovation and expansion of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, principal rituals and darshan were shifted to the affiliated Sri Bheemeswara Swamy temple for the first time.

Official records show that more than 70,000 devotees visited the Bheemeswara shrine between Saturday midnight and Sunday evening. Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas offered pattu vastralu to the deity on behalf of the state government.

Under the supervision of in-charge collector Garima Agrawal, the district administration implemented measures to manage the influx. Steel glasses were introduced at drinking water points to reduce plastic use. Authorities also set up 24-hour help desks, breastfeeding cabins, and deployed 60 wheelchairs with volunteers for elderly and differently-abled devotees.

A medical plan was put in place with 255 healthcare personnel stationed across 25 camps, along with rescue and quick response teams.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the state is prioritising the development of major spiritual centers like Vemulawada and Medaram.

Government Whip Adi Srinivas added that the ongoing Rs 150-crore expansion project, spanning four acres, aims to preserve the sanctity of the temple while modernising facilities for the millions who visit annually.

In Hanamkonda, devotees thronged the Thousand Pillar Temple, while large crowds were reported at the Sri Rudreshwara Swamy Temple in Ramappa, Mulugu district. Devotees began arriving from the early hours to perform special abhishekams. Temple authorities erected pandals and arranged continuous drinking water supply in view of the rising temperatures.