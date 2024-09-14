Magician Samala Venu to Perform in Mexico

Hyderabad:Magician Samala Venu said he had been invited to perform at the 19th World Summit of Nobel Laureates for Peace in Mexico, beginning September 18. Venu said he was the first Indian magician invited to the summit.

He holds two Guiness World Records, and has performed 7,000 shows in a 43-year career.

“I was thrilled when I received the invitation. This will be my first performance in Mexico, and I consider it a lifetime achievement. Not everyone gets the chance to perform at the 19th World Summit of Nobel Laureates for Peace in Mexico,” Venu told Deccan Chronicle.