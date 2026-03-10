Madhu Park Ridge Residents Seek Clarity On TIMS Plan

“At this point it is too early for residents to give any concrete reaction. One simple announcement raises many questions such as where the land will be, how far it will be and how the process will work,” said Sahil Khan, a resident.

Revanth Reddy had stated that the government was ready to allot around seven acres of land and deposit funds required for construction so residents could build new apartments.

Residents said the proposal has sparked interest but many practical issues remain — including relocation costs, compensation for existing investments and provision of common facilities. More than 450 families live in the complex, and any response will come only after collective discussions.

Artist and sculptor M.V. Ramana Reddy, also a resident, said committees representing both blocks will review the proposal. “Residents’ committees will first need to sit together and examine whether the proposal is actually viable,” he said.

Both Khan and Reddy noted that many residents remain emotionally attached to their homes, built since 2008, and are struggling with uncertainty. High property prices in nearby areas have added to the financial burden of relocation.

Residents said they have not received any written communication from the government so far and will wait for official details before arriving at a collective position.