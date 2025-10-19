Madhira Women Will Shine With Indira Dairy: Bhatti

Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday expressed confidence that women of Madhira constituency would become an inspiration to the nation by earning Rs 1,000 crore annually through the Indira Mahila Shakti Dairy, soon to be established at Bonakal mandal in Khammam district.

Under the programme, each woman is provided with two cows along with a support system for their upkeep. Cattle sheds have been sanctioned, and solar power assistance will be extended. Employment opportunities will also be created for local youth, both men and women, to supply fodder and feed to the cattle. The government will provide trolley autos for transportation. Each mandal will be divided into three zones, with every ten villages forming one operational unit to ensure effective implementation.

Interacting with Self-Help Group (SHG) members at Bonakal, Bhatti said the Indira Mahila Dairy had been his long-cherished dream. He explained that his 2013 plan to provide two milch cows to each of the 52,000 SHG women in Madhira could not be implemented due to the state’s bifurcation. The BRS government, which later came to power in Telangana, also failed to consider the proposal, he said.

The Deputy CM noted that the Congress government launched the Indira Mahila Shakti Dairy scheme immediately after assuming power, with the twin goals of empowering women and helping them achieve financial independence.

Bhatti said women without land are also eligible for cows, while unemployed youth with land will be encouraged to cultivate fodder. To ensure livestock health, veterinary doctors will conduct monthly check-ups and issue health cards for every cow, noting milk yield and other details.

He announced that the Indira Mahila Shakti Dairy industry will soon be established at Bonakal on the lines of Amul, Vijaya, and Heritage dairies. The project aims to generate Rs 1,000 crore annually and Rs 5,000 crore over five years through dairy production in Madhira. This year, 20,000 women will receive cows, followed by another 20,000 next year, and the remaining 20,000 in the subsequent phase.

Mamatha, an SHG member from Chintakani, said she was happy to receive two cows under the scheme, producing 18 litres of milk daily and earning around Rs 600 per day. Another beneficiary, Shailaja from Mudigonda, said her two high-breed cows yield 11 litres daily, earning her Rs 80 per litre.