Madhira To Be Developed As Model Municipality: Bhatti

Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said the government would develop Madhira into a “role model municipality” and transform it into the “most livable town” in the state.

Addressing a media conference at his camp office in Madhira, he said the Congress victory in the municipal elections in the erstwhile Khammam district reflected public trust and assured that the government would focus on development in the region.

“Development, welfare, and transparency, these three principles will guide us in providing better governance to the people of Madhira. Every promise made by the Congress-Telugu Desam alliance candidates during the elections will be implemented without deviation, and we will repay the people’s trust,” he said.

He instructed the newly elected municipal chairman, vice-chairman and councillors to prioritise development. “Once you assume office, there should be no politics. Work with the slogan ‘No Politics, Only Development.’ Move forward with a united plan to transform the town into a clean and green city,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that a non-political Development Committee comprising senior citizens and intellectuals would be constituted to guide long-term planning. He said he would review development works every 15 days or at least once a month.

He added that a special calendar would be prepared to ensure planned infrastructure development and directed the municipal leadership to work towards placing Madhira at the forefront of progress.