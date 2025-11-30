Madhapur Police, GHMC Clear Footpath Encroachments in Hitec City

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Police in coordination with the GHMC cleared 10 footpath encroachments on the Hitec City road on Saturday, seven of them eateries operating from metal sheds, two paan shops and a tea stall. In all around 100 metres of the footpath on either side of the road were cleared, making space for pedestrians. Police said the action would also lead to smoother movement of traffic.

BRS MLA thanks CM, HYDRAA for Kukatpally lake face-lift

Hyderabad: BRS Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for rejuvenating the Nalla Cheruvu located in his constituency.

He said many pattadars had cooperated by accepting the transferable development rights (TDR) certificates as part of the lake land acquisition process. Krishna Rao said that the rejuvenated lake with improved environs would people in the densely populated locality a good space to spend quality time.

He said there are four other lakes in the Kukatpally constituency that needed attention. If a similar task was taken up, locals would support the move.

Nalla Cheruvu, which was filled with garbage, construction debris and encroachments, was taken up for restoration works by HYDRAA.

After dozens of encroachments coming up over several years, only 16 acres of lake land was remaining. HYDRAA cleared encroachments from the lake’s full tank level and buffer zones, leading to its expansion up to 30 acres.

Students, youth take part in Deeni Taleemi rally

Hyderabad: Members of the Markazi Anjuman-e-Quadria organised a Deeni Taleemi rally on Sunday to promote religious education and moral values among students and youths. The rally witnessed participation of hundreds of students belonging to different schools across the city.

Organisers said the rally aimed to create awareness about the importance of religious learning, moral conduct and social harmony. They said, a peaceful rally was organised to educate families and children about the values of the religious education.

The procession started at 11.30 am from Charminar and schoolchildren and religious leaders, who were carrying banners and placards, marched through Gulzar Houz, Madina and the Telangana High Court area before reaching the Quli Qutub Shah Stadium. Traffic was managed with the help of police personnel deployed along the route.

After the procession, a public meeting was held at the stadium where religious scholars addressed the gathering. Speakers highlighted the importance of education, discipline and ethical values in shaping society.

Lok Adalat to Give Discounts on Traffic challans

Hyderabad: The 4th National Lok Adalat will convene on December 13, giving an opportunity for commuters and vehicle owners to clear pending traffic challans with heavy discounts and reduced penalties.

On December 13, traffic violations that are eligible for compounding can be resolved outside the regular courts, easing a lot of burden on the judicial system. In previous instances, owners were granted discounts up to 80 per ent, and in some cases the challans were waived, a statement said.

The second National Lok Adalat, on May 10, recorded a settlement amount of `955.29 crore from Telangana alone, disposing of more than six lakh pre-litigation cases and more than eight lakh pending cases, totalling 14 lakh.