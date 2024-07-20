MAA Terminates 25 YouTube Channels for Trolling Tollywood Actors

Hyderabad: The Tollywood Movie Artists Association (MAA) terminated 25 YouTube channels which were publishing trolling content about actors and the association online. MAA treasurer Shiva Balaji, along with actors Rajeev Kanakala and Shivakrishna met DGP Dr Jitender and filed a complaint.

The actors requested the DGP to take action against the trolling of actors on social media. The complaint requested police action to be taken against those who are spreading obscene propaganda against MAA and its actors.

“On behalf of our association, we appealed to the DGP to ban five YouTube channels. Our members have already submitted a copy of the complaint to the YouTube representatives to the DGP asking them to take action against 5 YouTube channels. It was brought to the attention of the DGP that 25 YouTube channels have been terminated so far. The DGP was told that a cyber crime team has been set up under the association”, said treasurer Shiva Balaji.