M. K. Pasha Appointed As Chief Commissaire For Asmita Women's Road Cycling League

Hyderabad: The Cycling Federation of India (CFI), in association with Khelo India, appointed M.K. Pasha as chief commissaire (chief referee) for the Asmita Women’s Road Cycling League, a national-level event which will be held in Hyderabad on April 4 and 5. The cycling event will bring together top cyclists from across the country, competing in senior, junior and sub-junior girls categories.

As chief commissaire, Pasha will oversee the conduct of races and ensure strict adherence to technical rules and international cycling standards. His role includes supervising race operations, ensuring fair play, and maintaining compliance with all governing regulations.