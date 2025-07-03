‘LuLu On Sale’ From July 3 To 6 Offers 50% Discounts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad LuLu Mall’s mega sale, “LuLu on Sale,” will run from July 3 to 6, offering flat 50 per cent discounts. The official logo was unveiled by mall officials on Tuesday.

Vimesh, general manager, said, “The four-day sale will feature flat 50 per cent discounts across LuLu Hypermarket, LuLu Fashion Store, and LuLu Connect, covering over 200 popular brands under one roof. Shoppers can expect huge deals on clothing, accessories, bags, footwear, and sportswear.”

LuLu Connect will offer exclusive deals on TVs, mobiles, electronics, and home appliances. To accommodate early shoppers, the hypermarket will open at 8 am, with special hourly offers throughout the day.

Ezhil Arasan, mall manager, added, “More than 80 stores, including those in the food court, will participate. The End of Season Sale is also running until July 20, with up to 50 per cent off premium brands and electronics.”

Adding to the excitement, LuLu Funtura, the state’s largest indoor gaming zone, will offer special packages for gaming enthusiasts and children.

Abdul Khadeer Shaik, regional director, and Mohammed Sharif, regional manager, announced that customers spending a minimum of ₹1,999 will be eligible for a lucky draw, with prizes including two Jawa bikes, two TVS scooters, gold coins, and a dream trip to Dubai.