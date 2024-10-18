Lulu Mall sets food carnival open

HYDERABAD: Lulu Mall Hyderabad hosted its annual cake mixing ceremony on Thursday, marking the start of the festive season in a grand style. This joyous occasion saw participation from guests, celebrities, and culinary experts.

The ceremony was led by VahRehVah famed chef Sanjay Thumma, along with senior chef Vikram Simha and power chef Pranav in the presence of Lulu Mall’s senior officials.

During the ceremony, Sanjay gave insights on cake mixing and how the tradition traces its origins to the 17th century. It is regarded as the first step in preparing the rich, flavourful fruitcakes. The ceremony symbolises togetherness, a strong bond, sharing and loving for the season.

Abdul Khadeer, regional director, Lulu Hyderabad, said this time Lulu Hyderabad is preparing a cake of over 25,000 kg. Carefully examined raw materials, which include imported dry fruits, nuts, cherry, tutti fruity and other ingredients, are being used during the process. The most important part is the usage of non-alcoholic imported juices, he added.

Apart from the ceremony, a food carnival has been inaugurated. Food lovers can taste over 50 varieties of food starting from `99. Over 30 food brands are a part of this carnival. This food festival will be open to all from 10 am to 11 pm till October 20.