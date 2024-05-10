Hyderabad: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, entrepreneur turned politician, is all out along with his team campaigning across the Chevella.



Konda Vishweshwar's family who are around 35 and his extended family which is another 35, are in Chevella from different parts of the world for the past one month. Most of his family members are Medical practitioners, professors and entrepreneurs. They have put pause on the daily chores, with a common goal of making him a Member of Parliament, as they have trust in him that he will bring light into the lives of the people in the constituency.“To be a part of the campaign, we are knocking every door and urging every voter of this constituency to cast their vote for the BJP candidate as a Member of Parliament, who will bring change into their lives. This is my third campaign for my brother, we know he is an honest person and will bring change in the lives of the people,” said Dr Konda Kalpana Reddy, who is a successful pediatrician in the USA from the past four decades.Sangita Reddy, wife of Vishweshwar Reddy who is also the Managing director of Apollo group, after coming back from a campaign from a small village in Chevella constituency said, “'Campaign can be fun'. This a statement I can make, we get chance to meet so many cross-section of people, we can come closer to the issues that are going through, we can find out several solutions for these issues, today I visited a home of earthen potter, she was explaining, after spending the whole hard work and investment she makes 15 percent of the profit, the middle man makes 200 percent out of it” She added, “now imagine if her hard work and artisan is added with a innovative designs and introduced to the internet, she can eliminate the middleman and gets whole lot of profit, her life can be transformed.”The whole family members reach Konda Vishweshwar's house at Banjara hills and each member is allotted one area along with the party workers and everyone is served with butter milk and chat.The family members explained their experience and the feedback from their respective areas that they are allotted. Dr Sadhana Reddy, shared one of the incidents, “For a campaign we went to a village, the lady invited us inside her home, after interaction, the lady gave a bundle of Tamarind, it felt so nice, those people gave an assurance that they will cast their vote for my brother.”Dr Meera Reddy also shared her campaigning experience saying, “a lady during the campaign came to me and demanded Rs 500, to cast her vote for my brother, as other party leaders are offering, I sat with her and explained. If my brother comes into power, you will get good roads, schools and welfare schemes, then she was convinced.”Dr Anita Reddy, who is campaigning in Serilingampally, said, "here people want frequency of the MMTS. As Chandanagar highway goes through this place, this highway road needs to be completed soon.”Konda Venkat Ranga Reddy, a realtor from Atlanta city, who is taking care of booth management and IT publicity said, “we as a family come together and campaign, we believe in him he is a visionary and wants to make the society prosperous.”