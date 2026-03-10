LPG Supply Uncertainty Puts Hyderabad Restaurants on Edge

Hyderabad: Uncertainty is prevailing among the owners of restaurants and hotels in twin cities following alleged disruptions in the supply of commercial gas cylinders. If sufficient supplies were not ensured, then the owners would be forced to shut their business resulting in huge losses, said National Restaurants Association Hyderabad Chapter president Sandeep B.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said 95 per cent of the restaurants cook a variety of cuisine using LPG cylinders, while the remaining rely on electric mode. However, till Monday evening, the supply of cylinders was normal but from Tuesday afternoon several distributors expressed their inability to ensure normal supply leaving the owners in a quandary.

It would require at least 25 cylinders per month for a 30-seat restaurant and the supply would increase further depending on the cuisine the chefs prepare from customers perspective. “If a restaurant or a hotel is closed then it will have a cascading effect. The gig workers dependent on the eateries also suffer,” Sandeep explained, adding that the Association’s Hyderabad chapter has more than 1,000 members, operating restaurants.

The response from the customers was overwhelming during the recently concluded T20 ICC world cup 2026 relishing their favorite food and drinks. If the uncertainty continues then the patronage would be affected to a large extent during the weekend and during Ugadi festival next week, he said.

Asked whether the owners would take up an agitation to exert pressure on the government, Sandeep said they were maintaining constant touch with the government requesting to continue to supply the gas cylinders.

“We are requesting the government to figure out a solution to our problem keeping in view the interest of the industry in Hyderabad and those dependent on it,” he said. He further stated that the National Restaurants Association wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, to look into the issue and address it on priority.

Following the request from the Association, the Ministry constituted a three-member committee with representatives from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to find out the way to continuously supply cylinders.