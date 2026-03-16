 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

LPG Shortage Triggers Queues, Protests In Warangal, Karimnagar

Telangana
16 March 2026 8:27 PM IST

Meanwhile, activists of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest in Shankarapatnam mandal of Karimnagar district against the recent increase in cooking gas prices: Reports

LPG Shortage Triggers Queues, Protests In Warangal, Karimnagar
x
Huge crowds waited in long queues for hours at a local Indane Gas agency in Kamalapur mandal of Hanamkonda district on Monday — DC Image

WARANGAL: Long queues and protests were reported in parts of the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts on Monday amid a shortage of LPG cylinders and rising prices.

In Kamalapur mandal of Hanamkonda district, consumers gathered in large numbers at a local Indane Gas Agency, waiting for several hours to obtain LPG refills. Men and women were seen standing in long queues amid concerns over supply availability.

Meanwhile, activists of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest in Shankarapatnam mandal of Karimnagar district against the recent increase in cooking gas prices.

Led by CPI mandal president Pittala Sammaiah, party workers carried LPG cylinders on their heads and raised slogans against the Central government, demanding a rollback of the price hike.

Addressing the protesters, Sammaiah said the burden of rising LPG prices was affecting common households and warned that the agitation would intensify if the government did not reduce the prices.

Local CPI leaders Lakshman, Maruti, Srinivas and others participated in the demonstration.

Officials, however, appealed to consumers not to panic-buy and said steps were being taken to ensure supply.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
LPG Shortage warangal Karimnagar District Telangana news Communist Party of India (CPI) 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X