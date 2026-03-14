LPG Shortage Pushes City's Eateries to Firewood

HYDERABAD: A shortage of LPG cylinders in Hyderabad has forced several hostels and restaurants to switch to firewood stoves, leading to thin layers of smoke across parts of the city on Saturday morning.

Many establishments began cooking as early as 6.30 am using large vessels and multiple firewood stoves to meet demand. Officials from the Telangana Pollution Control Board said PM2.5 levels fine airborne particles showed a slight rise, with monitoring stations moving from minimum to average levels.

Readings included 57 in Ramachandrapuram, 60 in New Malakpet, 62 in Nacharam (TGIIC), 46 near Kompally Municipal Office, 61 in Kokapet, 60 at IIT Hyderabad (Kandi), 87 at IDA Pashamylaram, around 60 in ECIL Kapra, and 36 at the University of Hyderabad, which recorded the lowest. Most stations reported AQI levels between 60 and 88, categorised as satisfactory.

Images from the IT corridor circulated on social media showing smoke near buildings and a corporate hospital. Some restaurants posted that they had reduced menus and were relying on firewood stoves for popular dishes. One owner wrote: “Food cooked on firewood tastes good, but the cooks are also facing heat while preparing the meals.”

Meanwhile, several cloud kitchens and street food outlets said building owners were not permitting firewood use. ‘Kumari Aunty’, who became famous on social media, said she had been barred from using firewood and was relying on extra gas cylinders provided by individuals. Aruna, a cloud kitchen operator from Uppal, said restrictions in her rented apartment had forced her to cut down menu items.