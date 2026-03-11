LPG Shortage Hits Hostels, Food Items Cut

HYDERABAD: A shortage of LPG cylinders has disrupted meal services in several hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations across Hyderabad, particularly in the IT corridor areas, forcing managements to scale down food items.

Ritika Shukla, a resident at a hostel in Gachibowli, said she was surprised during lunch when rotis, a staple item, were missing from the meal. Hostel operators said the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders had compelled them to switch to food items that consume less fuel.

The situation has worsened in recent days, with hostel operators claiming that commercial cylinders weighing 19 kg were being sold in the black market on Monday for ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 against the official price of ₹2,110.50. By Tuesday, several operators said they were unable to obtain cylinders as dealers reported no stock or had switched off their phones.

According to the IT Corridor Hostels Association, nearly 5,000 hostels and PG accommodations operate in areas such as Madhapur, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Kondapur and Gowlidoddi, largely catering to outstation employees working in IT and related firms. The association has circulated an advisory asking residents to cooperate with managements during the LPG shortage.

Suresh Reddy of KSR PG Hostels, which operates five hostels in the IT corridor, said, “Each hostel consumes more than 15 cylinders in a month. With LPG stocks running out and no positive response from the LPG agencies, we stopped making rotis from Tuesday onwards.”

“Though inmates questioned our decision, we explained to them and they understood the situation. From Wednesday onwards, we have also stopped making idli, vada, poori, dosa, for breakfast. Only upma or vermicelli will be available for breakfast. For lunch, rice, one curry, dal, and curd will be provided.”

Around 11,000 hostels are run in Hyderabad, many of them budget facilities for students and private employees. Many of the budget hostels are located in Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Panjagutta, Srinagar Colony, Begumpet, Marredpally, Chikkadpally, Ashok Nagar, Narayanguda and Dilsukhnagar.

Abdul Razak of Sri Sai Balaji Luxuries Hostel and PG said, “Our LPG stock is running out. But distributors have no stock. As of now the stove is on. But I need to look for an alternative such as an electric stove for emergencies.”